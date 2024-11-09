Bail proceedings set to start for Fischers jewellery heist suspects
Bail proceedings for three men accused of robbing a jewellery store in Gqeberha are set to get under way in the city’s magistrate’s court next week.
The matter, which was on the court roll for a formal bail application on Friday, was delayed due to uncertainty about legal representation for the accused...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.