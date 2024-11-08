Rachel Kolisi makes emotional appearance at Gqeberha business workshop
Guest speaker tells of rollercoaster ride in last few weeks after announcing divorce from Bok captain
When the surprise guest speaker for the Women’s Circle Business Workshop arrived at the Marine Hotel on Thursday, the 140 women present stood and cheered her on as she walked towards the podium.
A visibly emotional Rachel Kolisi said she was touched and overwhelmed by the support...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.