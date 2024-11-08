Police kill ‘wanted suspect’ in Walmer shooting
Police crime prevention operations in Gqeberha led to the fatal shooting of a wanted suspect in Walmer on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect was fatally wounded after allegedly pointing a firearm at members of the national intervention unit (NIU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.