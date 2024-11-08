News

Police kill ‘wanted suspect’ in Walmer shooting

By Riaan Marais - 08 November 2024

Police crime prevention operations in Gqeberha led to the fatal shooting of a wanted suspect in Walmer on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect was fatally wounded after allegedly pointing a firearm at members of the national intervention unit (NIU)...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Omoda C9 South African launch
Volvo EX90 Review

Most Read