Nelson Mandela Bay mayor finally announces mayoral committee
After a six-hour media briefing delay, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayor Babalwa Lobishe finally announced her mayoral committee on Friday.
The ANC secured the majority of appointments, with a surprising addition of AIM councillor Khusta Jack, who will serve as the corporate services political head...
