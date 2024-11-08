Meeting held to plot way forward for Gqeberha’s iconic Athenaeum
The Athenaeum, a historic landmark in Nelson Mandela Bay, is facing challenges following the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and a decline in Central.
Established in the 1850s, the building has long served as a hub for local cultural societies, including the Photographic Society, Technikon Arts and the Eastern Province Wild Flower Society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.