News

Lucky ‘lunch’ break as illegal perlemoen recovered, suspect arrested

08 November 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While many would not let work interrupt their lunch break, a private Gqeberha anti-poaching unit, always hungry to catch poachers, recovered more than R4m worth of illegal perlemoen on Thursday.

Showcasing their situational awareness for suspicious activity, two managers from Dark Water Ops led from the front, recovering 11 bags of illegal perlemoen and apprehending a suspect...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Omoda C9 South African launch
Volvo EX90 Review

Most Read