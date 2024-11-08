Lucky ‘lunch’ break as illegal perlemoen recovered, suspect arrested
While many would not let work interrupt their lunch break, a private Gqeberha anti-poaching unit, always hungry to catch poachers, recovered more than R4m worth of illegal perlemoen on Thursday.
Showcasing their situational awareness for suspicious activity, two managers from Dark Water Ops led from the front, recovering 11 bags of illegal perlemoen and apprehending a suspect...
