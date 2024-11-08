Kidnappers knew intimate details about us — Riana’s dad
Family closely watched while daughter was held captive, court hears
While the Pretorius family say they are still none the wiser as to who orchestrated Riana’s kidnapping, they knew they were being watched closely in the days following her abduction.
The kidnappers, who phoned her father, Pieter, numerous times over the eight days while she was being held captive, knew their home address, intimate details about the family, and were able to recount their movements as ransom negotiations took place...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.