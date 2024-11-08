Final The Herald Masterclass for 2024 takes you to Sri Lanka

As we enter the busy period of end-of-year socials and family get-togethers, these occasions often call for a quick, but delicious, meal.
For the final 2024 The Herald Cooking Masterclass hosted on Thursday, December 5, participants will be introduced to a versatile dish suitable for various events from dinner parties and game nights to a quick weeknight dinner solution.
The upcoming “Sri Lankan Shmooze — Delish Devilled Beef” cooking event is the last event in the 2024 island-series of the popular The Herald Cooking Masterclass — an interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine, and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Capsicum Nelson Mandela Bay lecturer Sheree Cloete said the devilled beef was synonymous with Sri Lankan cuisine.
“Devilled beef is a fusion between oriental and western cooking stemming from the country’s colonial history,” she said.
“Sri Lankans have proudly adopted and owned the delicious, crunchy yet juicy beef dish as one of their own.
“Devilled beef is a permanent fixture in almost every eatery and restaurant in Sri Lanka.”
Devilled beef refers to a preparation method where the meat is cooked with a spicy or spicy-sweet seasoning.
Beef strips are tossed in seasoning for a tender, fall-apart texture and a rich, aromatic flavour.
Served on a bed of noodles, the Delish Devilled Beef will be complemented by a sweet potato hash.
“With sweet potatoes being naturally sweet, it balances the spiciness of the beef,” Cloete said.
“The soft, fluffy sweet potato provides a pleasant contrast to the crispy, savoury beef and vegetables.”
Expect to learn high-heat cooking skills during this Masterclass, searing the beef to achieve a crispy exterior and tender interior.
Other skills participants will practise include slicing and dicing for uniform-cut pieces of beef and vegetables, ideal for even cooking.
The meal is paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate exporter manager Chantal Bust.
“Our Three Peaks Shiraz is the perfect pairing,” Bust said.
“The tasting notes include an opaque bright purple rim with red berry and blackcurrant upfront on the nose, while pomegranate, wild herb and a hint of anise develop over time in the glass.
“The nose follows on to the palate with spicy black pepper, nutmeg and a hint of sweet fruit.
“Well-structured medium tannins lead onto a lingering finish with oak backing and a full savoury finish.”
No special ingredients are needed to prepare the meal at home.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses are supplied by Checkers.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses are supplied by Checkers.
These products are carefully curated to meet customer preferences and complement their lifestyles at supermarket prices.
Checkers’ expansive product range ensures there is something to cater for every palate and culinary need, no matter the recipe or occasion.
Book your spot to attend the final 2024 Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres on December 5 from 6pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcooksrilanka
Tickets cost R400 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, a fun and interactive dining experience, chef’s apron, and a bottle of wine from Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
