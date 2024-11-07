The police have released identikits of two men believed to have broken into a woman’s home in Missionvale before one of them raped her.
The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Gqeberha has appealed to the community for assistance in tracing the suspects.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 19.
It is alleged that at about 1.30am, the 35-year-old woman was woken up by a noise in her home.
Two suspects entered the house and demanded cellphones.
One of the intruders then raped the woman before they fled.
A case of rape and house robbery is being investigated by the Algoa Park police.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Thabang Shilajoe on 071-475-2310, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.
All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Police release identikit of rape, robbery suspects
Image: SUPPLIED
The police have released identikits of two men believed to have broken into a woman’s home in Missionvale before one of them raped her.
The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Gqeberha has appealed to the community for assistance in tracing the suspects.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 19.
It is alleged that at about 1.30am, the 35-year-old woman was woken up by a noise in her home.
Two suspects entered the house and demanded cellphones.
One of the intruders then raped the woman before they fled.
A case of rape and house robbery is being investigated by the Algoa Park police.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Thabang Shilajoe on 071-475-2310, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.
All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News