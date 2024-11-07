Life Skills Academy to host workshops in UAE

The Life Skills Academy, a pioneering Nelson Mandela Bay youth initiative, has been invited to conduct a series of life skills workshops at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the United Arab Emirates.
The event takes place from November 12-17.
Founded by Bay educator and entrepreneur John Kivedo, the academy’s mission to equip young people with essential life skills will now reach an international audience, highlighting SA’s commitment to youth empowerment on a global stage.
In addition to this exciting opportunity, the Life Skills Academy has been making a lasting impact closer to home, empowering pupils from Walmer township every Thursday at the Isithatha Theatre.
This weekly initiative provides young pupils with a safe space to gain practical skills, fostering self-confidence and teamwork.
To sustain and grow this programme, the academy calls upon local businesses and organisations eager to support community engagement and youth development.
At the Sharjah Expo Centre, the academy will host daily sessions for young participants, covering topics such as protective gear, tool identification and upcycling techniques.
These workshops are designed to inspire creativity and reinforce the importance of sustainability and safety, encouraging participants to think resourcefully about everyday challenges.
“Being invited to the Sharjah Book Fair is an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to youth education,” Kivedo said.
“We are equally dedicated to our work in Nelson Mandela Bay, where we see first-hand the transformative power of life skills training.
“With additional community support, we hope to expand this impact even further.”
The Life Skills Academy’s involvement at the Sharjah International Book Fair underlines the importance of hands-on education, both locally and internationally.
Through its dedication to practical skills and sustainable practices, the academy aims to shape capable, confident young people to prepare for life’s many challenges.
HeraldLIVE
Life Skills Academy to host workshops in UAE
Image: SUPPLIED
The Life Skills Academy, a pioneering Nelson Mandela Bay youth initiative, has been invited to conduct a series of life skills workshops at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the United Arab Emirates.
The event takes place from November 12-17.
Founded by Bay educator and entrepreneur John Kivedo, the academy’s mission to equip young people with essential life skills will now reach an international audience, highlighting SA’s commitment to youth empowerment on a global stage.
In addition to this exciting opportunity, the Life Skills Academy has been making a lasting impact closer to home, empowering pupils from Walmer township every Thursday at the Isithatha Theatre.
This weekly initiative provides young pupils with a safe space to gain practical skills, fostering self-confidence and teamwork.
To sustain and grow this programme, the academy calls upon local businesses and organisations eager to support community engagement and youth development.
At the Sharjah Expo Centre, the academy will host daily sessions for young participants, covering topics such as protective gear, tool identification and upcycling techniques.
These workshops are designed to inspire creativity and reinforce the importance of sustainability and safety, encouraging participants to think resourcefully about everyday challenges.
“Being invited to the Sharjah Book Fair is an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to youth education,” Kivedo said.
“We are equally dedicated to our work in Nelson Mandela Bay, where we see first-hand the transformative power of life skills training.
“With additional community support, we hope to expand this impact even further.”
The Life Skills Academy’s involvement at the Sharjah International Book Fair underlines the importance of hands-on education, both locally and internationally.
Through its dedication to practical skills and sustainable practices, the academy aims to shape capable, confident young people to prepare for life’s many challenges.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News