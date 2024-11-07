Inmate serving 20-year sentence escapes from Boksburg prison

An inmate escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Facility on Wednesday, the department of correctional services (DCS) confirmed.
Imprisoned on April 10 2015, Martin Jackson was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition.
The department said it was investigating the circumstances of his escape.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said correctional services was working with other law enforcement agencies to reapprehend the escapee.
“Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring Martin is rearrested and brought back to justice. The public is urged to remain vigilant and we call on anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a correctional facility.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach the escapee if spotted as he may be dangerous,” he said.
