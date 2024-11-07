Floods response a bridge too far for KwaNobuhle residents
Due to extensive infrastructure damage, people entering and leaving Kariega township may have to use a single route for up to two years
Residents of KwaNobuhle will have to spend up to two years using only one entrance and exit when they travel to and from the township.
On Wednesday, officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality revealed that fixing the collapsed Matanzima bridge in the flood-ravaged Kariega township would take at least 18-24 months...
