Cops called to quell violence at Algoa Park school
Police were called to quell the situation at a primary school in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, where a child’s eye was bust open, a knife was seized, and it emerged that eight pupils were involved in daily fighting matches.
So out of control was the situation that the education department scheduled a meeting for Friday to address the crisis and figure out how to restore order at Tjaart Van Der Walt Primary School in Algoa Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.