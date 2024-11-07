Chance meeting leads to upgrades for Maranatha centre

A chance meeting at a thrift market led to a sizeable donation and subsequent upgrades to the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms at the Maranatha-Siyakatala Child & Youth Care Centre.
Elizabeth Maxwell was introduced to Maranatha through a meeting with Georgina Hounsfield at the From London To Lorraine Preloved Clothing Thrift Market.
Hounsfield took Maxwell around to show her the work being done at the centre, where she also volunteered.
Immediately inspired by the programmes the centre offers, and the overall sense of joy and happiness of the children, Maxwell identified how the bathrooms could be uplifted if funding was obtained.
Maxwell’s firm had just completed a project to migrate intellectual property that runs a high percentage of Germany’s savings banks over to new software, with a team from around the world.
The project was especially complex, with the team reminding themselves, as per the words of former president Nelson Mandela, “It always seems impossible until it’s done”.
With the project successfully completed, Maxwell suggested to the team that they commemorate their success by contributing to the fundraising efforts for the bathroom renovations.
The upgrade project was led by former PEM high-voltage maintenance section manager Bill Maxwell, with assistance from Clarence Randall of Builders Warehouse, and the renovations themselves undertaken by Rob Jones of RanD Plumbing and Renovation.
“We are extremely happy to have been able to assist this nonprofit and inspire the children who reside at the centre in the process,” Maxwell said.
“We are so thankful to all those who contributed and look forward to proceeding with the next phase.”
The funds were donated via UK charity Maranatha Care Children, with the first full bathroom renovation in the house of 12 junior girls launched this week.
Half of the work has already been completed on the bathrooms and showers for the 12 junior boys.
Maranatha general manager Trudi Basson said changing old dilapidated bathrooms into new modern ones had made a huge impact on the children.
“The children have been so happy, proud and appreciative of their new bathroom area.
“Our buildings are very old, therefore it is just so valuable for us when doors can open for such costly renovations. We are so very thankful to Dr Maxwell and her team.”
Programme manager Harrison Nash said seeing the transformation had been incredibly exciting and the team at the centre was so glad to have Maxwell join them for the launch.
