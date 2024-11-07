Boy, 4, found dead in bushes after fleeing from vicious dog
With bites on his face and legs, a four-year-old boy fled into the bushes to escape from the large dog that was attacking him.
Hours later, his little body was found by Sedgefield firefighters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.