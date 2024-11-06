Woman working in councillor’s office arrested over alleged cash-for-jobs scam
A woman working in the office of a Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor is expected to appear in court on Thursday in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
It is understood the 41-year-old, who was working in the office of Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander, was nabbed by the Hawks on Tuesday...
