Seven suspects were arrested overnight at their respective hideouts in connection with the vigilante-style execution of three men in Cape Town.
Police appealed to the public on Monday for help tracing the suspects, saying the bodies of three adult men were discovered at a dam on a farm in Botfontein Road, Wallacedene, near Kraaifontein, with “fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism”.
“In a joint operation between detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit, members of the provincial command centre and the provincial tracking team, the suspects were traced to their respective hideouts and detained for the triple murder,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
The suspects are aged between 24 and 49.
Once charged, they will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on charges of murder.
TimesLIVE
Seven arrested overnight for 'vigilante-style executions' in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/kevinsare
