LISTEN | Why was Mark Lifman gunned down in George?

Suspected underworld figure Mark Lifman was murdered by people with “desperate reasons”.
That is the opinion of Andre Naude, Lifman’s co-accused in the murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein.
Lifman, 57, was still carrying his shopping bags when he was gunned down on Sunday, a day before he was due to appear in the Western Cape High Court, where he is charged alongside 13 others for the 2017 murder of Wainstein.
He became the fourth accused in the matter to be killed.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Naude said while he did not think Lifman’s murder was linked to the trial, he could not rule out the possibility either.
