Lifman murder accused a former crime intelligence cop
As the two men charged with the premeditated murder of underworld figure Mark Lifman appeared in the George magistrate’s court, it emerged that one of the suspects had worked for crime intelligence in the 1990s.
Johannes Jacobs, 53, and Gert Bezuidenhout, 37, briefly took to the dock amid a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning...
