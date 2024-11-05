Spokesperson for the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the couple had been cohabiting since 2020.
Moyo worked as a security guard and his salary was paid into Khoza’s back account. He later decided he wanted to marry Khoza and still used her bank account to save money for lobola.
In March this year, Moyo found out that Khoza had spent the R15,000 he had already saved. “During the confrontation, Moyo brutally assaulted Khoza using various objects, ultimately stabbing her, and leaving her to bleed to death," said Mjonondwane.
“After the attack, he locked the room and fled the scene. Three days later, on March 15, the landlord discovered Khoza’s decomposed body after being alerted by an unusual odour and the presence of flies.”
Mjonondwane said police arrested Moyo shortly thereafter and found him in possession of Khoza’s bank card, ID and cellphone.
During the trial at the Johannesburg high court, Moyo pleaded guilty to murder. “In his plea, Moyo admitted to having committed the heinous act during a fit of rage, and acknowledged that his actions were premeditated,” she said.
"However, during closing arguments, the state prosecutor emphasised the senselessness of the violence inflicted upon an innocent woman who had every right to feel safe in her home, yet tragically fell victim to betrayal.”
Life in jail for man who killed girlfriend who spent money he was saving to pay lobola for her
Image: Supplied/NPA
A security guard who killed his partner after finding out she spent the money he had been saving to pay lobola for her has been handed a life sentence.
Louis Serenetra Moyo, 49, an undocumented Zimbabwean national, used the bank account of his partner Thobile Grace Khoza to save money that he intended to use to pay lobola for her.
Moyo could not open a bank account as he is in SA illegally.
However, Khoza spent the money and Moyo killed her on March 12.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the couple had been cohabiting since 2020.
Moyo worked as a security guard and his salary was paid into Khoza’s back account. He later decided he wanted to marry Khoza and still used her bank account to save money for lobola.
In March this year, Moyo found out that Khoza had spent the R15,000 he had already saved. “During the confrontation, Moyo brutally assaulted Khoza using various objects, ultimately stabbing her, and leaving her to bleed to death," said Mjonondwane.
“After the attack, he locked the room and fled the scene. Three days later, on March 15, the landlord discovered Khoza’s decomposed body after being alerted by an unusual odour and the presence of flies.”
Mjonondwane said police arrested Moyo shortly thereafter and found him in possession of Khoza’s bank card, ID and cellphone.
During the trial at the Johannesburg high court, Moyo pleaded guilty to murder. “In his plea, Moyo admitted to having committed the heinous act during a fit of rage, and acknowledged that his actions were premeditated,” she said.
"However, during closing arguments, the state prosecutor emphasised the senselessness of the violence inflicted upon an innocent woman who had every right to feel safe in her home, yet tragically fell victim to betrayal.”
Delivering the sentence, judge Dario Dosio condemned Moyo’s actions, highlighting a blatant disregard for SA laws and the severe nature of gender-based violence GBV, which has become a significant issue in the country.
Dosio also said it was necessary to impose harsher penalties on perpetrators of such crimes, stating that the judicial system must act decisively to deter violence against women.
He then slapped Moyo with life imprisonment for Khoza's murder and an additional six months for being in the country unlawfully.
Mjonondwane said the NPA remains resolute in its commitment to combating and ensuring justice for victims.
“This case serves as a reminder of the urgent need for support services and early intervention to prevent further tragedies stemming from intimate partner violence,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News