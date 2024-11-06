Kidnap victim Riana Pretorius quizzed on split with boyfriend
He kept asking about my ordeal but I needed space, Pretorius tells court
For two days after her kidnapping, Riana Pretorius needed her space and did not want to talk about the ordeal.
However, her boyfriend at the time was insistent and pressed her for answers, prompting her to end the relationship. ..
