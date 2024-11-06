High performance order of the day at Pearson High School
Ahead of its centenary celebrations in 2026, Pearson High School has got the thumbs up for its latest addition to achieving its goal of delivering excellence in all aspects of secondary education.
The Summerstrand school was granted permission from the education department last week to begin construction of its state-of-the-art high performance indoor cricket centre, which is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.