Crying foul: Chippa United’s big showdown with MBDA
Show goes on despite home side withdrawing from tournament at Bay stadium
Despite Chippa United’s last-minute withdrawal and a former Bafana Bafana star threatening legal action, the Home of Legends Cup is set to go ahead in Nelson Mandela Bay.
With Tuesday being marked by a flurry of media statements, the Mandela Bay Development Agency announced that Cape Town City would replace the Bay’s home side for the cup...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.