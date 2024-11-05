Two foreigners who were arrested for operating an illegal home affairs office where they allegedly facilitated fake marriage certificates and spousal visas were granted R20,000 bail on Monday.
Bail for two foreigners linked to fake marriage, spousal visa syndicate
Men allegedly ran a fake home affairs office in a block of flats in Durban
Image: SAPS
Two foreigners who were arrested for operating an illegal home affairs office where they allegedly facilitated fake marriage certificates and spousal visas were granted R20,000 bail on Monday.
Khalid Hoosen, 58, and Sirajbhai Isiyailbhai Patel, 56, made their second appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of contravening various sections of the Immigration Act.
Police said when they entered the clandestine “home affairs office” in a block of flats on Matthews Meyiwa Road in Greyville, Durban, the accused allegedly tried to destroy documents.
KwaZulu-Natal Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the charges pertain to unlawfully producing documentation purporting to be issued by the home affairs department, and allegedly operating an office providing the services of an immigration practitioner when not authorised to do so.
Bail was granted on condition they report to the Durban central police station weekly and surrender their passports to the investigating officer.
The matter was postponed to February 15 for further investigation.
