Artists now have funding to follow their dreams
Isakhono Performing Arts Awards winners receive financial injection to take their work further
Eastern Cape artists have never lacked passion, drive or creativity to take their careers forward but funding remains their biggest challenge.
Fortunately, the Isakhono Performing Arts Awards has entered stage left to boost the careers of six successful Eastern Cape creatives with R200,000 each to expand the reach of their respective projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.