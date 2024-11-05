Two appear in court for underworld figure Mark Lifman’s murder
Two suspects linked to the brazen daylight hit murder of suspected Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman will remain behind bars for now.
Johannes Jacobs, 53, and Gert Bezuidenhout, 37, appeared in the George magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where they asked to be held separately from other inmates at the prison...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.