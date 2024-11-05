People at scene of Lifman hit tell of panicky scenes ‘like in a movie’
People at the scene of the orchestrated hit on suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman have spoken out about the terror that unfolded when he was shot dead outside a George shopping centre.
Lifman had lived the high life which was often marred by controversy and brushes with the law — but it all came to a calculated end with a single bullet on Sunday...
