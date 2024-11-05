PA councillor alleges manipulation in hiring of new roads director
PA councillor Bradley Murray has alleged there has been manipulation and lobbying for a preferred candidate being investigated for maladministration to fill a vacant post for a senior director.
Murray, a former roads and transport political head, raised his concerns with infrastructure and engineering acting executive director Joseph Tsatsire last week...
