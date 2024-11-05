Nelson Mandela Bay metro urged to crack down on noncompliant spaza shops
DA councillors want action to avoid deaths that happened in other parts of country
To prevent child fatalities witnessed in parts of SA, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander has urged the municipality to close all noncompliant spaza shops in Central.
She has urged authorities to enforce the city’s bylaws and the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act...
