More rain, possible flooding predicted across Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay disaster management officials have established a joint operations centre after a level 5 weather warning for heavy rain was issued by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday night.
The warning was escalated from a level 1 “yellow” warning to a more significant level 5 “orange” warning after rainfall on Monday far exceeded what initial forecasts predicted.
This prompted suggestions from SAWS and ward councillors that a JOC be established and that community centres be prepared for residents in need in areas where flooding was most likely.
During an emergency briefing with municipal officials on Monday night, SAWS forecaster Kevin Ingram said the 20mm of rain reported in places already exceeded more modest weather models that predicted only 15mm.
He said his meant that more aggressive models, that predicted between 20mm and 40mm, would be more accurate.
He said the most aggressive models that predicted as much as 80mm were unlikely, but not impossible.
“Some models for tomorrow [Tuesday] predicted between 20mm and 45mm of rain, of which the bulk is expected to fall between midnight and 2am,” Ingram said.
“Thundershowers could also move inland from the coast.
“These predictions led us to escalate the warning level and to help the municipality prepare accordingly.”
He said localised flooding was a strong likelihood in low-lying regions of the metro, especially since the soil was still saturated from recent heavy rains, and roads notorious for accumulating water, such as Third Avenue in Newton Park, would probably be closed.
Ingram said forecasts indicated that the rain would clear on Tuesday and that mild and windy conditions could be expected for the rest of the week.
A cold front is expected to reach the Bay by the weekend, and residents can expect windy conditions and a small likelihood of more rain.
Safety and security acting executive director Shadrack Sibiya said they had already convened a JOC and specific wards across the metro had disaster management officials on standby should emergencies arise.
He also confirmed with other officials that community halls had been prepared and were available to residents displaced by flooding, while warnings and further developments would be communicated to the public via social media and other media platforms.
