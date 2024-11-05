News

Knysna acting municipal manager opens case after alleged threats

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 November 2024

Knysna police are investigating threats made against acting municipal manager Setloane Malepeng after he allegedly refused to resign as demanded.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies confirmed Malepeng opened a case which was being investigated. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Audi A3 Black Edition
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor

Most Read