Knysna acting municipal manager opens case after alleged threats
Knysna police are investigating threats made against acting municipal manager Setloane Malepeng after he allegedly refused to resign as demanded.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies confirmed Malepeng opened a case which was being investigated. ..
