News

From humble beginnings a Love Story blossomed

Nonprofit that started with former Bok Luke Watson buying sandwiches for the homeless has distributed millions of meals

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 November 2024

From the humble beginnings of former Springbok Luke Watson buying sandwiches for the homeless, to distributing an astounding 4.6-million meals since the Covid-19 outbreak, nonprofit Love Story has significantly broadened its mission of spreading love.

Founded by Watson and his wife, Elaine, Love Story recently celebrated its 12th anniversary...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Audi A3 Black Edition
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor

Most Read