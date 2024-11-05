Flooding causing widespread infrastructure damage across Nelson Mandela Bay
Heavy rainfall caused widespread infrastructure damage, road closures and power outages across Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.
New elected Bay mayor, Babalwa Lobishe has since convened the Metro’s Disaster Management Joint Operating Centre (JOC) to find immediate solutions and steps to be taken to address some of the infrastructure challenges...
