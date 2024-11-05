Auditor testifies to ‘red flags’ in multimillion-rand yacht fraud case
Investigations showed money had allegedly been misappropriated and used to finish other boats, court hears
An auditor appointed by a United Arab Emirates businessman to investigate the inner workings of a multimillion-rand luxury yacht building company testified how he was able to flag the alleged fraudulent activities.
On Monday, fraud accused former business partners Tim van der Steene and Ryan Osbourne, from St Francis Bay, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court for the continuation of their trial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.