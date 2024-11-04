School, houses and hospital damaged in heavy KZN rains amid level 4 weather warning

Disaster teams in the uMgungundlovu district are responding to damage at a school, several homes and a hospital caused by strong winds and heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.
The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said key infrastructure affected includes the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (formerly Edendale Hospital) and the Aloe Ridge Social Housing Project.
Ashdown Primary School was flooded and the roof of a building was blown off.
The department said teams were establishing the extent of damage and warned of a level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms across the province.
Affected areas include eThekwini Metro and the districts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu and iLembe.
The conditions are likely to cause disruptions, including falling trees blocking major roads, power surges disrupting services, danger to human and livestock life due to lightning and damage to structures from hail and wind.
Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to follow safety measures as the weather conditions pose significant risks to human life.
TimesLIVE
