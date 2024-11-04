News

Rats feast on bodies in mortuary

Bereaved families tormented by horrifying rodent infestation at Nelson Mandela Bay morgue

By Brandon Nel - 04 November 2024

Rats the size of cats have been feeding on bodies at the New Brighton mortuary.

And while the Eastern Cape health department has confirmed the horrifying situation, the families of the deceased are traumatised and angry...

