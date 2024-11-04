News

Nelson Mandela Bay musician Edgar Muzah brings home SAMA award

By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 November 2024

Renowned Gqeberha muso Edgar Muzah brought another prestigious accolade to the Bay after claiming his first SAMA award in the Rest of Africa Award category.

The Kabega Park resident’s album, Son of a Tribe Royalty Edition, trumped dozens of talented artists from across Africa to claim the  coveted award at the weekend...

