Men strip down to their Speedos for cancer awareness

The annual Hollard Daredevil Run has done it again — and Friday saw thousands of men around the country don purple Speedos to run 5km, raising vital awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.
Cities in the Eastern Cape were a sea of purple as runners took to the streets in East London, Despatch and Gqeberha.
This nationwide phenomenon, which first started 15 years ago, raises funds for the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA to be used for testing in under-resourced areas and increase awareness, support and research.
Friday’s main event at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg saw more than 3,000 men and boys participating, with satellite runs also taking place nationally.
This year, individuals, corporates, schools, tertiary educational institutions, sports clubs and communities stepped up once again for the cause, with an estimated 6,000 runners registering countrywide.
From Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay and Bethlehem, to Durban, Secunda, Potchefstroom, Thohoyandou and Sedgefield, men took to the streets with a bold mission to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection.
For the third consecutive year, game rangers took an even tougher stance by running through the Kruger National Park.
Corporate participation has also grown year on year, with businesses around SA helping to enable a culture that sees men talk more openly and take responsibility for their health.
The annual event empowers SA men to rather be sure when it comes to their health.
“Wearing a Speedo in public requires courage, just as it takes courage to take charge of your health by getting regular screenings and staying informed,” Hollard head of brand and communications Allistair Khanyi said.
“The Hollard Daredevil Run is dedicated to every man and boy in SA affected by cancer or looking to spread awareness.
“By shining a light on men’s health, Hollard is enabling men to take control of their future wellbeing.”
Prostate cancer will affect one in six men in their lifetime, and by 2030, it is expected to be the most common cancer among men in SA.
Black men face a 60% higher risk of developing prostate cancer compared to other population groups.
The survival rate in men whose prostate cancer is detected early enough is 95%.
Though less common, testicular cancer remains the leading cancer among young men aged 15 to 35, affecting about one in 250.
If treated early, the cure rate for testicular cancer can be as high as 98%.
Anyone can contribute to the cause by donating on the Hollard Daredevil Run BackABuddy page.
Men strip down to their Speedos for cancer awareness
Image: WERNER HILLS
