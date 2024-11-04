As predicted, the department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed fuel price increases for petrol and diesel will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.
After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). The wholesale prices of diesel will increase 20c/l for low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 21c/l for 500ppm sulphur diesel.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin jumps by 21c/l.
The main reason for the fuel price adjustments are the increase in average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 27 2024 to October 31 2024 was 17.5301 compared to 17.6723 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 8.34c/l, 8.49c/l and 8.49c/l respectively.
From November 6 the following fuel prices will apply:
INLAND
- 93 ULP: R20.98
- 95 ULP: R21.30
- Diesel (500ppm): R18.66
- Diesel (50ppm): R18.77
COASTAL
- 95 ULP: R20.51
- Diesel (500ppm): R17.87
- Diesel (50ppm): R18.01.
Fuel price increases: what you will pay at the pumps from November 6
Image: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES
From November 6 the following fuel prices will apply:
INLAND
COASTAL
