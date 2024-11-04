Crucial talks on Lobishe’s new mayoral committee postponed
A meeting to wrap up Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayoral committee was cancelled at the 11th hour on Sunday, as parties continued to jockey for positions.
The ANC-led coalition has to meet to find a place to accommodate the DOP, which joined the outgoing coalition earlier this year and the UDM, which was part of discussions to form the new governing bloc...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.