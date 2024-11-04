News

Beloved bishop reflects on journey of a lifetime

‘It was never a job but a calling,’ says recently retired Eddie Daniels

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 04 November 2024

When a four-year-old Eddie Daniels asked his granny who would buy his bishop’s attire, he had no idea that one day he would indeed don those vestments as an Anglican bishop.

“My mother reminded me of that story. I suppose at that age I was quite taken by it all,” Daniels said...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament

Most Read