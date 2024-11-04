Beloved bishop reflects on journey of a lifetime
‘It was never a job but a calling,’ says recently retired Eddie Daniels
When a four-year-old Eddie Daniels asked his granny who would buy his bishop’s attire, he had no idea that one day he would indeed don those vestments as an Anglican bishop.
“My mother reminded me of that story. I suppose at that age I was quite taken by it all,” Daniels said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.