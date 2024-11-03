News

Police recruits left to live in house with no electricity

By Brandon Nel - 03 November 2024

Police recruits from Limpopo have literally been left in the dark after being housed in a SAPS residence in Gqeberha without electricity.

The house, situated in Gillon Street in Fernglen, is an eyesore with peeling paint, overgrown grass, and no front wall or fence...

