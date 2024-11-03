Illegal goods seized during major police operations

Eastern Cape police are making inroads into the illegal drug and perlemoen trade across the province, boasting major busts and thousands of arrests for various misdeeds throughout the month of October.
Through specialised roadblocks, high-visibility patrols, stop-and-search initiatives and suspect tracking, the SA Police Service’s “Operation Shanela” yielded positive results and recorded more than 3,400 arrests in October.
In a single operation on Thursday last week, the police managed to cripple an illegal perlemoen operation in the East London region, arresting five suspects and seizing perlemoen to the value of R5.8m.
Through a co-operation between various police units, including crime intelligence officers from the Western Cape and Komani, K9 Units from East London and Port Alfred, port of entry police, stock theft units and government officials, the large-scale operation was traced to a processing facility in Vincent, East London.
“Four Chinese nationals and a South African were found in possession of 11,197 units of perlemoen, which was almost half of the perlemoen seized for the entire month.
“Along with this operation, a total of 22,574 units of perlemoen was seized across the province in October,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.
The five suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
The police also managed to confiscate drugs worth more than R6m.
A total of 217 murder suspects were apprehended, while 110 suspected rapists were arrested. At the same time, 139 illegal firearms were seized.
With the approach of the festive season, law enforcement will also be clamping down on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, and 300 drunk drivers have already been arrested.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said they would continue with these operations to win back the trust and confidence of the people.
“Despite many challenges, like the recent spate of mass shootings which are blemishing the good work that our foot soldiers are doing, there are some positives.”
She said more action could be expected following the provincial Safer Festive Season launch, which was held in Komani on Friday.
