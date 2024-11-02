Kleinskool pupil ready to take over Indian dance stage
Ticking off his achievements one at a time, a Gqeberha teenager is embarking on the ultimate bucket list item, as he jets off to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India, on Monday.
Through the process, the Chatty Senior Secondary School pupil, Mason “Beasty” Booysen, has also managed to inspire more than 50 local children to take up dance...
