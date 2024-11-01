The second-highest lotto jackpot of more than R103m has been won by a Capitec Bank client, Ithuba has announced.
According to Ithuba, the new multimillionaire played their lucky numbers via the Capitec banking app.
The winner is yet to claim the prize.
“It is standard practice for the banks to contact winners who played via their respective banking platforms and won amounts larger than R249,000 to inform them of their win and direct them to visit their nearest Ithuba office, where a simple yet thorough claim and validation process will be conducted. Winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account,” said Ithuba.
The national lottery operator said this was the second-highest lotto jackpot to be won in the history of the game in South Africa, surpassing the R100m jackpot claimed by a Pretoria resident in August.
In 2018, Ithuba celebrated four winners who shared R110m, the highest jackpot to date.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are excited to have created another multimillionaire. We cannot wait to meet this winner and walk this remarkable transformative journey with them.”
TimesLIVE
Winner of R103m jackpot is Capitec client, says lottery operator
Huge jackpot is second-highest in SA, surpassing R100m jackpot won in August
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tawhy
The second-highest lotto jackpot of more than R103m has been won by a Capitec Bank client, Ithuba has announced.
According to Ithuba, the new multimillionaire played their lucky numbers via the Capitec banking app.
The winner is yet to claim the prize.
“It is standard practice for the banks to contact winners who played via their respective banking platforms and won amounts larger than R249,000 to inform them of their win and direct them to visit their nearest Ithuba office, where a simple yet thorough claim and validation process will be conducted. Winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account,” said Ithuba.
The national lottery operator said this was the second-highest lotto jackpot to be won in the history of the game in South Africa, surpassing the R100m jackpot claimed by a Pretoria resident in August.
In 2018, Ithuba celebrated four winners who shared R110m, the highest jackpot to date.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are excited to have created another multimillionaire. We cannot wait to meet this winner and walk this remarkable transformative journey with them.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News