News

SIU conducts search and seizure at Makana municipality over maladministration allegations

Documents and equipment collected for ongoing investigation involving tenders

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 November 2024

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks seized cellphones, laptops, hard drives and tender documentation from the Makana municipality on Friday.

This comes after the Makhanda magistrate’s court granted the SIU a warrant to search and seize evidence that might assist with an ongoing investigation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament

Most Read