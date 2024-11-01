SIU conducts search and seizure at Makana municipality over maladministration allegations
Documents and equipment collected for ongoing investigation involving tenders
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks seized cellphones, laptops, hard drives and tender documentation from the Makana municipality on Friday.
This comes after the Makhanda magistrate’s court granted the SIU a warrant to search and seize evidence that might assist with an ongoing investigation...
