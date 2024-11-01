DA leader and government of national unity agriculture minister John Steenhuisen is signing up to study at Unisa, which he says has an inspirational management team.
He enrolled for a BA in politics and law at Unisa in 1994 but never finished the degree. This was due to financial and work pressures, he said previously.
After a visit to the Pretoria campus on Thursday, principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula said Steenhuisen felt he could juggle his employment obligations and course work.
She said he told her "Unisa provides him the flexibility to work and study, allowing him to continue with his qualification".
"His areas of interest include management, public policy, governance and change management, which he plans to focus on for further upskilling."
During his visit, Steenhuisen said he learned more about Unisa's contribution to agriculture, animal sciences and crop resilience. He was full of praise for the university's "incredible academics" and "inspirational" management team.
Unisa said Steenhuisen’s visit was "to expound on how universities work with the public and private sectors and communities in enhancing the benefits of agriculture in our country and our world".
LenkaBula said the university was effecting changes which had led to an improvement in its ranking.
John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa
Image: Unisa
DA leader and government of national unity agriculture minister John Steenhuisen is signing up to study at Unisa, which he says has an inspirational management team.
He enrolled for a BA in politics and law at Unisa in 1994 but never finished the degree. This was due to financial and work pressures, he said previously.
After a visit to the Pretoria campus on Thursday, principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula said Steenhuisen felt he could juggle his employment obligations and course work.
She said he told her "Unisa provides him the flexibility to work and study, allowing him to continue with his qualification".
"His areas of interest include management, public policy, governance and change management, which he plans to focus on for further upskilling."
During his visit, Steenhuisen said he learned more about Unisa's contribution to agriculture, animal sciences and crop resilience. He was full of praise for the university's "incredible academics" and "inspirational" management team.
Unisa said Steenhuisen’s visit was "to expound on how universities work with the public and private sectors and communities in enhancing the benefits of agriculture in our country and our world".
LenkaBula said the university was effecting changes which had led to an improvement in its ranking.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News