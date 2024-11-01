East Cape model to advocate importance of mental health on global stage
Having overcome many personal challenges, including depression, after he survived a hit-and-run, an Eastern Cape man is excited to step onto the global stage for Mister Universe International in Panama City.
Mawande Qeqe, 39, will be representing SA at the eighth edition of the pageant set to take place over seven days from November 4...
