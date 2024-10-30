News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa

By Kieno Kammies - 31 October 2024

In a groundbreaking collaboration set to reshape financial wellness across Africa, Old Mutual’s NEXT176 and Standard Chartered’s innovation and fintech investment arm SC Ventures have launched Vault22, an inclusive financial platform.

Led by CEO Benito Mable, Vault22 aims to revolutionise how Africans engage with financial services, bringing unprecedented accessibility and innovation to the continent.

Kieno Kammies of Innovate Africa spoke to Mable to explore how the partnership intends to make financial wellness more attainable than before, signalling a significant shift in the Pan-African financial landscape.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Vault22 Launches to Transform Financial Wellness Across Africa
2024 Hyundai Staria

Most Read