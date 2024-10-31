Gqeberha’s favourite Christmas party is back — and in 2024 it has returned to the farm for Noddy, Big Ears, Mr Plod and, of course, Uncle Jumbo to visit.
Parents can treat their children to an enchanting evening held on Uncle Jumbo’s farm, just outside his magical castle.
Uncle Jumbo will invite beloved friends like Noddy and his buddies, Disney princesses, Tinkerbell and cheerful clowns to join in on an unforgettable event filled with games, storytelling and fun.
And the best surprise of all?
Santa Claus will make a special visit towards the end of the evening, giving each child a special gift.
The event will take place daily at 2 Heatherbank Road off Circular Drive from November 27 to December 8, excluding Mondays.
The party kicks off at 6pm on weekdays and 5.30pm at weekends.
Tickets are available through Computicket and cost R60 for adults and R70 for children.
There will also be delicious food options available to keep the whole family happy, including warm beverages, tasty pancakes, hearty meals and delicious boerewors rolls.
Partygoers can also pack their own picnic baskets.
Either way, it is set to be a magical night at Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party.
The event, which has been running for more than five decades, is a fundraiser organised by the Rotaract Club of Port Elizabeth.
Since its inception in 1964, by late founder Jumbo Featherstone, the party has become a part of many Nelson Mandela Bay families’ Christmas traditions.
HeraldLIVE
Uncle Jumbo returns for everyone’s favourite Christmas party
Image: FACEBOOK/UNCLE JUMBO'S CHRISTMAS PARTY
Gqeberha’s favourite Christmas party is back — and in 2024 it has returned to the farm for Noddy, Big Ears, Mr Plod and, of course, Uncle Jumbo to visit.
Parents can treat their children to an enchanting evening held on Uncle Jumbo’s farm, just outside his magical castle.
Uncle Jumbo will invite beloved friends like Noddy and his buddies, Disney princesses, Tinkerbell and cheerful clowns to join in on an unforgettable event filled with games, storytelling and fun.
And the best surprise of all?
Santa Claus will make a special visit towards the end of the evening, giving each child a special gift.
The event will take place daily at 2 Heatherbank Road off Circular Drive from November 27 to December 8, excluding Mondays.
The party kicks off at 6pm on weekdays and 5.30pm at weekends.
Tickets are available through Computicket and cost R60 for adults and R70 for children.
There will also be delicious food options available to keep the whole family happy, including warm beverages, tasty pancakes, hearty meals and delicious boerewors rolls.
Partygoers can also pack their own picnic baskets.
Either way, it is set to be a magical night at Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party.
The event, which has been running for more than five decades, is a fundraiser organised by the Rotaract Club of Port Elizabeth.
Since its inception in 1964, by late founder Jumbo Featherstone, the party has become a part of many Nelson Mandela Bay families’ Christmas traditions.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News